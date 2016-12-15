Jobs, crime and sagging pants discussed at Mayor’s ‘Let’s Talk’ forum

A group of about 100 people showed up Thursday night at the Columbus public library on Macon Road to share their grievances, hopes and dreams with city officials.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson hosted the “Let’s Talk” forum, encouraging citizens to envision “bold, audacious” ideas to make Columbus better. Also in the room were city government, public safety, transportation and other officials.
Jason Breaux, a local resident, asked the Mayor what the city was doing to bring more jobs to Columbus, which tends to have one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.
The mayor said a lot of the unemployment is the result of drawdowns at Fort Benning following conflicts in the Middle East.
“Those drawdowns have an effect on the businesses that service those individuals, reduction in employment and so forth, and has a ripple effect throughout the community,” she said. “You hear the Chamber talk about the effects of that all the time. And so we are not keeping pace with job growth.”
However, the Chamber has a Regional Prosperity Initiative that’s addressing the problem, Tomlinson told the audience, in partnership with Columbus State University and Columbus Technical College.
She said community leaders are focusing on job training and quality of life to attract better jobs to the area, as well as entrepreneurship.
“Some things that have helped us that seemed maybe at first glance to be completely unrelated to the jobs market are whitewater, bike trails, things like the skate rink, and the semi-pro teams that we have and that kind of thing, because it creates a quality of life quotient that these major employers look for,” she said. “And, frankly, you’re non-competitive if you don’t have them.”
Tomlinson said Columbus also is transitioning from a manufacturing world to an automated society and a more entrepreneurial economy. She said the city now has makerspaces for people to explore innovation.
“Why? Because we want the next 3M to be here, we want the next Aflac to be here,” she said. “That’s the greatest way to get these jobs.”
Juanita Upshaw said she’s a new resident who moved to Columbus in February. She said she lives on the South side of the city near where the new Spencer High School is being built.
“I’ve seen a lot of things that are very, very distasteful,” she said. “I am concerned about the crime rate in that area, with this grammar school being built, with our precious cargo going there day-in and day-out.”
Upshaw said she’s also concerned about grown men walking up and down the street with open beer in their hands and their pants below their “you know what.”
Tomlinson said the new Spencer High School, a $56 million project, will have a tremendous impact on the area, hopefully attracting private investment to the area.
“They’re thinking big, they’re thinking huge,” she said. “And that will provide jobs for the people who right now think that their highest and best use is walking around holding a beer with their pants around their knees all day long. They might take another option, perhaps.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments