Holidays won’t affect garbage pickup, city says

Good news from the city on the garbage collection front.
Household, recycling, yard waste and bulk waste garbage collection will not be affected by the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the city announced. Collection will run as usual on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
But other city services will be affected.
The 311 Citizens Service Center, the Civic Center and Columbus Ice Rink and Parks and Recreation will be closed on Dec. 23 and 26. Animal Control will be closed on Dec. 24 and 26.
The 311 Center, Civic Center, Parks and Rec and Animal Control will be closed on Jan. 2, but the Ice Rink will be open with scheduled programming.
Metra’s administrative offices will be closed on Dec. 23, 24 and 26, but will have normal bus service on Friday and Saturday, with no service on Monday, Dec. 26. Metra will be completely shut down on Monday, Jan. 2.
Recorder’s Court will hold only its 8 a.m. session on Dec. 23 and 26 and Jan. 2.
