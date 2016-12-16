McDonald’s offering free meals to lucky drive-through customers

If you’re in a McDonald’s drive-through in Columbus or Phenix City today, you might just get lucky and get a free meal.
All 16 local McDonald’s will be offering every 25th person in line in the drive-through their order free, said John Pezold, who owns several local McDonald’s.
“We did this last Friday in the Bradley Park store, and it was great,” Pezold said. “We decided this week we would try it at all of the stores.”
All of the McDonald’s drive-through receipts are numbered, so they can easily tell which customer gets the free meal.
The promotion will last all day, Pezold said.
“This was a lot of fun for our staff and customers,” Pezold said. “We had some of the people who got the free meals who paid for the customer behind them in line.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments