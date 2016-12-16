Police: Student arrested after assaulting Kendrick High employee

An 18-year-old Kendrick High student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a school employee, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
Kaison Quenterious Jacobs was apprehended at the school and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery against a school employee. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail but has since been freed on bond.
A Columbus police officer said he was working school security at 6015 Georgetown Drive around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the assistant principal informed him about an assault that occurred earlier that day at 12:45 p.m.
No further information about the incident was immediately made available.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
