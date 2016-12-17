Annual bicycle giveaway is all about the love

For Chester Jackson, it’s all about love.
For the fifth year running, Jackson and dozens of volunteer helpers gave away hundreds of refurbished bicycles, tricycles and scooters to children who otherwise might not be able to get one for Christmas. On Saturday morning at 9 a.m., hundreds of people were lined up along the west side of Farr Road, many having spent hours waiting in line on the chilly morning.
Jackson said he had 995 bikes to give away, and he wished there were more.
“Love, that’s what got it started,” Jackson said just before the giveaway.
Jackson said he could not do what he does without the many volunteers who help, not just on the annual pre-Christmas giveaway day, but all year long.
“They spend countless hours here,” Jackson said. “We have guys who come up here and spend their whole day here, all year long.”
But all the work and expense is worth it when the time comes to give the bikes to the children.
“To see that child, a total stranger, to see the family, mother, father and child, come together as one to support the child in receiving from the entire community,” Jackson said. “It takes a community to rear a child. It’s the love of these children, knowing that they can’t get anything but what you give them. So you give them love. There’s love here, it’s love.”
Jackson, whose shop has been burglarized in the past, with bikes being stolen, said he doesn’t dwell on that.
“It’s not about the robberies today,” Jackson said. “It’s all about the love.”
