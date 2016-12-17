Suspect runs from police, ends up with multiple charges from outstanding warrants

While being arrested on a drug possession charge, a 22-year-old Columbus man was also charged with multiple other counts related to an earlier home invasion, according to police reports.
Two police officers were on patrol in Oakland Park about 1:45 Friday afternoon when they stopped to talk to Johnathan Roberts, a 22-year-old black male.
“The subject looked at us and began running away from us,” the arrest report states.
Police apprehended Roberts and found an unmarked prescription drug bottle in his jacket pocket. The bottle contained five pills marked “GG257” that turned out to be Alprazolam, with a street value of $125.
Roberts at first gave his name to police as Tim Hardaway, along with a false birthday and Social Security number, which led to additional charges.
Once Roberts was being booked on drug and obstruction charges, several outstanding warrants were discovered, leading to him being charged in an earlier home invasion. He was charged with home invasion first degree, two counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of armed robbery, in addition to the possession, obstruction, and giving a false name charges.
Roberts is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
