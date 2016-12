Update: Police issue description of suspect in Branton Woods slaying

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days' Pause

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:22 Teen who allegedly threatened to shoot up Northside described as good student

0:08 Sounds of the Season: Take a moment to enjoy "Sleigh Ride" by members of the Columbus High School Chorus