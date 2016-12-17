Update: Police issue description of suspect in Branton Woods slaying

A 25-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Branton Woods area of Columbus, Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Bobby Jerome Seawright, Jr. of Columbus was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., Bryan said.
A resident heard gunshots and called police, Bryan said. The body was found in the street just outside his car, which was still running, with the door open, at the corner of Branton Woods Drive and Branton Lane, Bryant.
“It looked like he just put the car in park and got out,” Bryan said.
Columbus Police say a suspect, a black male, 20-35 years of age, medium build, 5-foot-6 to 6 feet tall was seen, armed with a handgun and running down Branton Wood Drive toward Forest Road.
Police ask that anyone with information on this case contact Det. David Stokes at 706-225-4242, 706-653-3400, or 911.
The body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy. Police are continuing to investigate the slaying, which is the 24th this year in Columbus, according to Bryan.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
