Detective who posed as teen recognized for work in Sex Crimes Unit

A police detective who posed as teen to nab suspects trying to meet a minor has been recognized for her work in the Sex Crimes Unit at the Columbus Police Department.
With nearly 10 years at the department, Amanda Hogan credits efforts from the entire unit for success in fighting crime. “To feel recognized, to feel honored is always great,” she said. “I have to say it wasn’t just me. It was the entire unit.”
The unit investigates rapes, sexual assaults, child molestations and other sex crimes, but the Internet crimes against children have piqued Hogan’s interest the most. She said specialized training has helped her and other detectives investigate such crimes than in the past. “That has helped tremendously,” she said.
Since late September, Hogan has been involved in an undercover operation and obtained training in peer-to-peer online investigations concerning child pornography.
Hogan said she posed as a 14-year-old girl to get some men to meet during an undercover operation called Open-Minded Parent. The investigation led to the seizure of three vehicles and arrests of three suspects. “We got the guys to meet with us,” she said. “We actually made three arrests. “
Hogan, 34, has used additional training to successfully investigate suspects downloading child pornography. She said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has assisted the department in helping detectives investigate the crimes.
Police Sgt. Joe Weatherford said Hogan’s training was instrumental in the highly technical investigation in which a suspect was accused of downloading child pornography. Her investigation included court orders, surveillance of a residence and executing a search warrant.
“She has shown great initiative, aggressiveness, charisma and a very strong work ethic throughout her time in the Sex Crimes Unit,” he said in a statement.
Weatherford said Hogan doesn’t mind staying late to investigate a lead, especially those involving children.
“Once we start something, it’s hard to walk away from it,” she said. “It is involving sexual deviants that are after children.”
Hogan believes she has found her niche at the department. In the years ahead, she hopes to make sergeant and possibly supervise detectives in Sex Crimes or the Homicide Unit. “I like both units,” she said.
She soon will graduate with an associate’s degree from Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City.
Comments