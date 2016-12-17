Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married

Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins sentenced 59-year-old Vince Martinez Harris on two counts of murder in the Feb. 24, 2012, fatal shootings of Tina Green Hall, 47, and son Jeremy. Before sentencing, Harris spoke in open court and maintained his innocence. These are excerpts from his remarks.
Back Columbus Blue hosted Wednesday its second annual appreciation days for local law enforcement, their families, administrative staff and retirees during which they provided breakfast and lunch buffets.
A small grass fire broke out Friday evening when a leg flare worn by a parachutist with the Silver Wings jump team created a small fire upon his landing. The jump was part of a celebration of the lighting of the Christmas lights on the 250-foot Airborne tower at Fort Benning. The fire was quickly extinguished.
The Columbus Optimist Club hosted Wednesday its annual Signing Santa Christmas party for deaf and hearing-impaired elementary school children. The children had lunch, presents, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus....both of whom are fluent in sign language.
Police Chief Mark Scott gave an update on the shooting and killing of Americus police officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr – giving the name of the suspect, 32-year-old Minguell K. Lembrick, he asked the community to contact the police department if they have any details on Lembrick’s whereabouts. He cautioned the community not to approach Lembrick as he is “armed and dangerous.”