Former Alabama legislator Danny Corbett dies at 67

Danny Corbett, who served three terms in the Alabama State Senate, died Saturday night at age 67.
His companion of the last six years, Carla Rush, said the longtime Russell County resident was diagnosed with lung cancer in July. She said treatment did not help.
“I think he would like to be remembered as a man of honor,” she said. “I know I will remember him as a loving, giving man.”
Corbett served in the stae senate from 1982-1994.
“He was a powerful legislator,” said his son Chance who serves on the Russell County Commission.
Chance said his father was honored as ourstanding legislator at least twice.
“My father believed in helping people,” Chance said.
He mentioned that when his father worked for AT&T, he served as the president of his local union.
The son said his father was proud of his role in passing a cigarette tax which helped fund local volunteer fire departments.
Sen. Billy Beasley of Barbour County represents District 28 as did Corbett.
“Danny was a hard worker and always well prepared,” Beasley said. “He just loved people and was honored to have the privilege to serve the working men and women in Alabama.”
Beasley said Corbett has a special compassion for fire department personnel and recalled Corbett pushing a bill which resulted in blue reflectors being placed on Alabama highways to note the location of fire hydrants.
“Those are invaluable,” Beasley said.
In the last few years, Corbett owned and operated Corbett and Associates.
“He was involved in real estate, which is something he really loved, and also worked as a lobbyist,” Chance said.
In 2012, there was a resolution designating a portion of U.S. Highway 80 between Woodland Drive and West Drive in Russell County as the Danny Corbett Highway.
It was done in honor of his work in the legislature.
Chance said his father’s work was an inspiration for his efforts in public service.
Asked about advice his father gave him, Chance replied, “Don’t let the job run you. Run the job.”
Besides Chance, he is survived by three other children, Heath Corbett, Brandon Corbett and Dana Murphy. There are also five grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have not been completed but Chance said a service will likely be held Wednesday.
Vance Memorial Chapel in Phenix City is handling the funeral.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments