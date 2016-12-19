Little in the way of rain in the forecast

Don’t expect much in the way of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
It should be cloudy with a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the low 40s to mid 30s.
Later in the week, look for sunnier skies with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s and high 30s.
And it looks like the Chattahoochee Valley will have a nice Christmas weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s and lows around 50.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
