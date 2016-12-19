Local

December 19, 2016 8:15 AM

Gas prices hold steady, still lower in Alabama

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

Gasoline prices have held steady at about $2.19 in Georgia over the last week, while the national average crept up from $2.21 to $2.24, according to the American Automobile Association.

As usual, the price in Alabama stayed well below Georgia at $2.05 a gallon. That can be largely attributed to Georgia taxing gas at 31 cents a gallon while Alabama taxes it at 21 cents a gallon.

People looking for warmer weather for the holidays should keep in mind that gas costs about $2.32 in Florida. Or if you’re headed to Hawaii for the holidays, expect to pay a whopping $2.95 per gallon.

For the record, Alaska has the lowest state gas tax at about 12 cents per gallon. Pennsylvania is the highest, at about 50 cents per gallon.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos