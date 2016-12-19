Expect more lane closures on Talbotton Road

Utility work on the Talbotton Road widening project may require periodic lane closures this week, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a release.
Utility work is being performed at various locations and may require lane closures. Contractors are scheduled to work daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. beginning today Friday.
Weather permitting, contractors will be installing a lane closure to continue the installation of a storm drain located in the eastbound shoulder between Spring Circle North and South. Work under the westbound lane of Warm Springs Road between Crestview Drive and Woodruff Road will require a lane closure as the installation of a sewer main continues.
Motorists are asked to be alert to trucks entering and exiting the roadway between 28th Street and Slade Drive as construction of a concrete wall continues.
After a holiday break, beginning Jan. 2, the portion of Talbotton Road between Warm Springs Road and 13th Avenue will be closed to motorists as construction activities progress through this area.
The project will reconstruct Talbotton/Warm Springs Road from two lanes to four lanes with a raised median, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 7th Avenue, follows the existing alignment and terminates just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.
