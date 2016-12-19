Keep Columbus Beautiful wants your Christmas trees

The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission “Bring one for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling project will start the day after Christmas and run through Saturday, Jan. 7.
You can drop off live Christmas Trees at:
Cooper Creek Park, 5089 Cooper Creek Parkway
Britt David Park, 5560 Armour Road
Shirley Winston Recreation Center, 3033 Steam Mill Road
Dinglewood Park, 1660 13th Street
Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, 3535 South Lumpkin Road
The recycled trees will be reused for fish habitat at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Center Lake. The trees will be placed in the water for spawning fish habitat, and will provide durable shelter for newly hatched fish from predators.
"This is a great way to recycle your Christmas Trees and add useful habitat for the fish in Oxbow Meadows Lake,” said William Kent, chairman of the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, said.
Keep Columbus Beautiful also encourages citizens to take their gift wrapping paper and gift boxes to one of the following recycling drop-off sites throughout the holidays.
Welcome Center, 1751 Williams Road
Cooper Creek Park, 4816 Milgen Road
Schatulga Road, 7160 Sacerdote Lane
25, 22nd Avenue (off Victory Drive)
