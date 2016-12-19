Carver High School ‘Cuts for Christmas’ a testament to Coach Pollard’s legacy

The late Carver High School Baseball Coach David Pollard always believed that a man who looks good feels good.
So he started a “Cuts for Christmas” charity to give deserving young men free haircuts for the holidays.
On Monday, Pollard’s colleagues, family and friends, continued the four-year tradition in his memory.
Kwame Holt, a barber at Overflo Salon and Barber Shop on Midtown Drive, reflected on the impact that Pollard had on his life while a football coach at Jordan High School. He said Pollard taught him a work ethic that has helped him juggle multiple jobs. In addition to cutting hair, Holt also works as a mental health technician at St. Francis Hospital. He will graduate from CSU next month with a bachelor’s in criminal justice, he said, and he’s also in the Army Reserve.
The coach also taught him to give back. So it was no surprise that Holt was at the high school Monday donating his time.
“One of the most valuable things that Coach Pollard taught me as a young man was that life is based on your efforts as a man,” said the 26-year-old barber, while shaving the head of a high school junior. “Every man has 24 hours in a day and it’s up to you to use it how you want to. He was real big on work ethics, and that has transitioned into my life today. Some days I work 16 hours, and wake up and do it all over again.”
Pollard, 36, died in April when a stolen Audi slammed into his Chevrolet sedan and knocked the car into a truck at the intersection of Buena Vista and Andrew roads. William C. Cross, the 19-year-old who police say was driving the stolen car, faces multiple charges including homicide by vehicle.
The “Cuts for Christmas” event drew about 30 young men for haircuts, some of them members of Pollard’s baseball team. Also in attendance were friends and family still mourning the coach’s untimely death. The group included Pollards’s parents, Terry and Sandra Render, and his sister, Kimberly. At one point, the family broke into tears and huddled in grief after talking to media.
“What some people don’t know about that day is that me and my wife were out to lunch that day,” said his father, reflecting on the crash. “We had just spoken to David 15 minutes prior to preparing for that day’s baseball game. And as we left to go to lunch we drove up on the scene of the accident. ... It’s a scene that plays over in our minds daily.”
In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Pollard’s family said he grew up in a household with limited resources but strong family values. Pollard always believed in putting his best forward, and encouraged his students to do the same.
“He just believed that if you look good you feel good and if you feel good everything just seemed to flow better - your studies, your attitudes toward other classmates, your professionalism on the baseball field - it starts with how you feel about yourself,” said his father, Terry. “And looking good and building your self-esteem was a big part of what Coach Pollard actually stood for.”
Seven barbers showed up from the Overflo barbershop to donate their services. Food was provided by Chick-fil -A and Country’s Barbecue. Organizers of the event included Anson Hundley, Carver’s head girls basketball coach and a special education teacher;and Andy Hicks, who replaced Pollard as baseball coach after his death.
Hundley said he and Pollard were best friends since they were about 10 years old. They grew up on the east side of town near Kendrick High School. Pollard was always well-groomed, and believed it contributed to his success.
“Him growing up, he had a chance to have these type of things, but we all knew kids who didn’t,” Hundley said. “And it was just something that he took a lot of pride in. ... He believed kids felt better about themselves if they look good. He also cut hair. So when he came to Carver, he thought that he would make that a traditional thing to have these haircuts for these young men.”
Hundley said may of the students at Carver come from low-income families, and Pollard empathized with their plight.
“Some of these kids go home to maybe lights not being on, water not on, not knowing where mom and dad may be, watching their brother and sister all night,” he said. “So it’s just an overall struggle for these young men on a daily basis.”
Gerald Riley, co-owner of the Overflo barbershop, said Pollard started the charity four years ago and asked the business to participate. He said barbershop has always believed in giving back to the community and agreed to get involved. He said it was difficult carrying on Monday in Pollard’s absence.
“You’re torn, but it’s an honor,” Riley said.“We wish he was here, but we’re going to do it in memory of Coach Pollard to the best of our ability.”
Jordan Seldon, a senior, came for a haircut, and also to honor the coach’s legacy. Seldon said he joined Pollard’s baseball team at the end of the season, after running track.
“He really gave me an opportunity to play for him just to see what I got,” he said. “And then I got closer to him and I realized that he was more than just a coach. He was like a mentor-type. You got any problems at home, you know he will help you out. And then it seemed like he could read folks. He could tell if you got something going on. He was just a great person to be around.”
