Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest

Representatives from the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge,” the Muscogee County School District and Columbus Council, along with Jordan students, staff and alumni gathered in the school’s auditorium to celebrate Team Red Jacket. Out of five finalists chosen from 57 schools around the country, Jordan won the grand prize: a $2,500 credit account at AutoZone, a customized took kit valued at $500 and having their Mustang shown at a Barrett-Jackson auction, billed as the world’s greatest classic car show, April 6-8 in West Palm Beach, Fla., plus being allowed to keep the profit from the sale of their vehicle.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

Ten students in grades 7-8 at Double Churches Middle School interviewed seven Disabled American Veterans members in October then wrote their stories. With the addition of photos and artwork, the result is a 52-page, hardcover book titled “Hometown Heroes” and published by the Muscogee County School District’s print shop.

Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

A small grass fire broke out Friday evening when a leg flare worn by a parachutist with the Silver Wings jump team created a small fire upon his landing. The jump was part of a celebration of the lighting of the Christmas lights on the 250-foot Airborne tower at Fort Benning. The fire was quickly extinguished.

