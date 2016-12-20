Looking for a white Christmas? Look somewhere else

It isn’t beginning to look a lot like Christmas as far as the weather goes.
After a high in the mid to upper 50s today, look for the highs to hover around the low to mid 60s the rest of the week with lows in the 40s, the National Weather Service predicts. Skies should be partly cloudy, but with little chance of rain the rest of the week.
For Christmas day, the weather service predicts a high of 70 under mostly sunny skies and an overnight low in the mid to high 50s.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
