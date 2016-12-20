Injured deputy Gribbins sworn in by Sheriff Darr

Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy Richard Gribbins, who was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 185, was officially sworn in Monday by Sheriff John Darr.
Deputy Gribbins was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 8 while attempting to redirect traffic around an accident. He was off duty at the time. Because of being injured, he was unable to attend mandatory graduation with his peers.
“I was honored to be able to officially swear in Richard Gribbins today,” Darr said.
Gribbins was released from Midtown Medical Center but had to return because of complications.
“He got out and his leg started swelling, so they had to take him back in,” Darr said.
Darr said officials are still searching for the unidentified driver who clipped the deputy’s leg before fleeing the scene.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments