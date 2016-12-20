13-year-old understudy saves Columbus Ballet’s Nutcracker production

A 13-year-old understudy saved the Columbus Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” this month after one of the lead dancers called the director 2½ hours before showtime and said she was too sick to perform.
“I went into complete shock,” said Lisa Carter, director of the Columbus Ballet and the Columbus State University Dance Conservatory.
You can’t have “The Nutcracker” without the Sugar Plum Fairy, a role usually filled by a professional dancer. Fortunately, the Columbus Ballet has Lily Gristina, an eighth-grader at Brookstone School, who at 11 years old was one of 20 in her age group selected from across the country to attend the prestigious Summer Dance Program at the Boston Ballet School last year.
So the director called Lily’s mother, Joanne Gristina, and asked to speak with the precocious dancer.
“I knew something was up,” Joanne said. “Lily was just nodding and looking pretty frightened.”
She was indeed.
“I was very scared,” Lily admitted.
Daunting task
Lily had learned the Sugar Plum Fairy’s solo portion for the previous day’s school performances, but she hadn’t learned the rest of the role’s dances: the pas de deux (duet), coda (concluding section) and finale. The pas de deux in “The Nutcracker” is the Sugar Plum Fairy’s dance with the Cavalier, played by an adult male, Brian Grant, in this production. Those roles almost always are “reserved for dancers at the height of their career,” Carter said.
But this time, it was a 13-year-old who had to shine.
Carter asked Lily to immediately come to the Rankin Arts Center’s ballet studio on Broadway in downtown Columbus to learn the complete Sugar Plum Fairy role.
Lily thought, “I'm not prepared.” She wondered whether she could fulfill this desperate request. Then she figured, “There was no choice.” So she finally said, “OK.”
Joanne was “in a state of panic at the thought of my 13-year-old being under that amount of pressure. Lily is a very strong girl and dancer, and while it didn't seem impossible that she could take it on, I was very aware of the possibility that it would just be too much.”
Then the mother decided, “Because we had no alternative, we all needed to be strong for her and convince her that she could do it. I trust Lisa and know that she wouldn't send Lily out as a sacrificial lamb. In fact, I firmly believe Lisa's coaching of Lily through the entire process is what made the difference.”
Nonetheless, the task was daunting.
“As she walked into the studio toward me,” Carter recalled, “I could tell that she was really scared.”
Worked like demons
For 90 minutes in the hasty rehearsal, Lily and Grant “worked like demons” to practice the “many varied and complicated lifts,” Carter said. Then the director and her protege walked across 10th Street to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, where a crowd of 1,500 was gathering, “with the gravitas of the whole event weighing down heavily on both of us,” Carter said.
Sure, dancing as the Sugar Plum Fairy is a dream role for a budding ballerina, but Lily told the director, “Ms. Carter, I never thought I’d be doing this at 13.”
Carter replied, "You've got this, but it's probably going to be an entire chapter in your autobiography one day."
In the Green Room backstage, Lily twice listened to the music for her dances while she tried to eat before showtime. As the major moment for this junior Sugar Plum Fairy approached in Act II, “it seemed as though the entire cast was holding their breath,” Joanne said. “I most certainly was.”
Carter posed the dramatic question: “Would this 13-year-old with under 2 hours of rehearsal be able to pull off one of the most difficult roles in the ballet repertoire of all time?”
Lily recalled, "I felt sick with fear, but I knew then that I could do it. I just went into a trance and danced."
Oh, how she danced.
Unbelievable thrill
“To say she was stupendous and pulled it off like a pro is an understatement,” Carter said. “… At the end, there wasn't a dry eye backstage, and the audience went mad, and gave us our first-ever standing ovation (during the performance).”
The mother soaked in the scene during the Dec. 10 show and the Dec. 11 matinee.
“It was an unbelievable thrill to watch her dance so well under such enormous pressure,” Joanne said. “Myself, along with Lisa, all the other instructors and many of the cast, were simultaneously quietly cheering, jumping up and down and crying. It was very emotional, especially Saturday night. We were all united in the pleasure, overwhelming pride and relief of her performance.”
Joanne noted Lily danced in the production also as a snowflake and would have been in the Spanish variation as a duet with her friend Reese Anspaugh, but the urgent call changed that plan.
“Reese bravely stepped up and danced the Spanish variation as a solo so that Lily could physically manage the Sugar Plum part,” Joanne said.
Lily summed up her experience this way: "I was really happy because it was over and I had done a good job."
