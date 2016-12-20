Columbus Council considers allowing eligible retirees to work 8 more years

City employees interested in working after retirement may soon be able to extend their employment for up to eight years.
But, first, the city would have to change its Deferred Option Retirement Plan to allow participants to voluntarily suspend their participation in that program and extend their full-time employment with the Columbus Consolidated Government for up to five additional years.
That issue sparked a vigorous debate at Columbus Council on Tuesday during the first reading of an ordinance that would amend pension plans for general government employees, public safety personnel and DROP participants.
Councilor Glen Davis, a strong proponent of the amendment, said DROP, as it currently stands, doesn’t provide options for participants who need to continue working more than three years for various reasons.
“It was evident that several council members wanted to try to do something for the employees, because, quite frankly, today it’s just unforeseen times,” he said. “There are unforeseen circumstances that happen. I like to use the word ‘Awakening’ circumstances, whether it’s health matters, whether it’s financial matters, whether it’s college for kids, or just the need to continue working. Or, if you’ve got voids that lead to potential crisis in organizations, where you can’t fill two spots and keep the leadership, the experience and the right people in the right place.”
Davis said city officials have had difficulty recruiting and retaining employees for public safety and other jobs, and that concerns him. He said the proposal is for a DROP extension that would allow an employee to voluntarily freeze the DROP for up to five years.
The extension would be cost-neutral, not costing the city any additional money, City Attorney Clifton Fay said. And Davis said he has been working with an expert who says the plan could work.
“I guess the notion is, does an employee earn that right to have the option?” he said. “And I think our employees are good people. They give of their blood, sweat, tears, heart and soul to this city, and they should at least have an option if the need continues or for whatever unforeseen circumstance, uncertain circumstance, or awakening circumstances.”
But Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge, along with Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, expressed concerned about the proposed DROP extension. Hodge said the proposal has had no input from the Pension Board and preliminary discussions with an actuary are incomplete.
“We do know if there is a recalculation of the benefits, it will no longer be a cost-neutral option and it could be quite expensive for the liability of the city for the pension plan,” she said. “The extended DROP contract really goes up to eight years so it really diminishes the purpose for the employee or our succession planning.
“...And then there’s a real concern about any complaints that we would get from former employees who have elected the DROP and have left employment who might have wanted to stay,” she added.
Tomlinson and Hodge also expressed concern about favored or adverse selection, which is what it would end up costing the city if the extension is deemed to be preferential and employees start migrating to the program. She said that could end up costing the city more money and eliminate the cost-neutral component of DROP.
Tomlinson referred to a situation that occurred in 1990 when the city offered buy-out retirement packages.
“... There was a favored selection that was not anticipated and so people went to rush to take the package and whatever the calculations were, whatever the proposals were, whatever the projections were, turned out to be drastically wrong and cost the city and the taxpayers,” she said. “So when you start talking about retirement, when you start dealing with pensions and the liabilities and laws that go with that, you have to be so careful because of these favored or adverse selections that come about.
“Somebody has to sit down and figure out how many people would be incentivized with more favored selection and how much that would end up costing,” the mayor said.
Tomlinson said the city’s attorney, finance director, and human resources director and the law firm Troutman Sanders have all advised against the plan. She recommended that the expert Davis is working with meet with city officials to discuss the matter further.
“You said there are several plans like this,” she told Davis. “Well, we asked our actuary that works around the country to find us any plan that he knows. He can’t find a single plan that has this kind of construct. So what plan is your expert talking about? We need to take a look at it and see why they did it that way, what impact it has and how it might affect us.”
Councilors Jerry “Pops” Barnes, Gary Allen and Judy Thomas said they were in favor of the city pursuing an option that would accommodate employees who wanted to continue working for the city. Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson said it’s not a simple matter, and she would like to hear from employees before making a decision.
Councilors forwarded the issue to the Pension Board for review in January.
“It’s real clear to me that the administration does not like this discussion,” Thomas said. “I don’t think that there’s any of this that the staff, and so forth, like and or support. And I think it needs to be said, however, that there are a number of councilors around this table that do like this plan and who do support this plan.”
Columbus Council adopted the DROP in 2012 as part of pension reform, according to information presented by Hodge. She said the DROP is a cost-neutral, voluntary plan, to benefit long-term employees. It also enables the city to implement a succession plan as employees retire.
DROP employees must be eligible for retirement based on age and years of service, she said. They can be 55 with 35 years of service or 58 with 30 years of service.
Hodge said 81 employees are currently signed up for the plan, 32 employees have completed the plan and retired, and 49 are still working within their three-year period. Thirty of the current DROP participants are public service employees and 19 are general government employees.
The employee’s benefits are calculated at the time the DROP agreement is signed, and set aside in a tax-deferred account for up to three years, Hodge said. During that period, they make no contributions to their pensions, in essence receiving a 4 percent raise, and there is no recalculation of pension benefits.
“These were the criteria set in place in order to make the DROP plan cost-neutral to the city,” she said.
