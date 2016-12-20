David Perdue to speak at Blanchard Leadership Forum

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Georgia’s junior senator, will be the 2017 Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum conference opener, forum officials announced Tuesday.
The two-day event, hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University, brings the best and brightest minds in the world to Columbus.
Perdue has more than 40 years of business experience as the former CEO of Reebok athletic brand and Dollar General, where he created thousands of quality jobs and helped working families make it from payday to payday.
For the 114th Congress, Perdue serves on the Agriculture; Budget,; Foreign Relations and Judiciary committees and the Special Committee on Aging. He was also tapped to lead two important subcommittees and serves as Chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the State Department and USAID Management, as well as the Agriculture subcommittee on Conservation, Forestry and Natural Resources.
The forum will be Aug, 28-29 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
