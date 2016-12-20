‘Christmas is about giving’: Church hands out 1,000 turkeys to needy families

Linda Williams of Columbus figures her family Christmas meal will include about 100 people.
“It’s really big,” said the Fort Benning cook.
So she stood in line Tuesday with hundreds of others outside Ace Furniture on Victory Drive in Columbus to get a free turkey and a large bunch of collard greens courtesy of New Birth Outreach Church in Midland. It was “Turkey Tuesday.”
“It will help,” she said. ‘It will be at the center of the table with all the trimmings.”
Williams said she comes out each year for the event, which is now in its 10th year.
“This means a lot to many people,” she said. “Some wouldn’t have a real Christmas meal without it. I am grateful to New Birth Outreach Church.”
Carlos D. Coleman, pastor of New Birth, said the event has continued to grow throughout the years.
“We gave out 275 turkeys our first year and now it is 1,000,” he said. “We have given out about 9,000 since we started. Christmas should be a time to celebrate the birth of Christ and we want people to be able to celebrate. Not everyone can afford the $20 or $30 for a turkey.”
The church also handed out Jennie-O brand turkeys labeled as “tender and juicy.”
Coleman said the annual event costs the church about $20,000 and he believes it is worth every penny.
“Christmas is about giving,” he said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
