Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

Several public safety departments joined together Tuesday in an effort coordinated by Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski to deliver toys,teddy bears, and other gifts to several area agencies and hospitals. This is the 25th year Cielinski has organized the effort, which has become a holiday tradition for many of the participants. Among the groups participating this year were the Georgia State Patrol, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire and EMS, and officers from Columbus State University.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes honored Friday its 75th veteran this year by doing minor home repairs for SFC (retired) Willie Robinson in Columbus. Volunteers from Our Little House Contractors, led by Cary Rutland, replaced rotten wood,siding,and sheetrock at Robinson's home.

Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

Ten students in grades 7-8 at Double Churches Middle School interviewed seven Disabled American Veterans members in October then wrote their stories. With the addition of photos and artwork, the result is a 52-page, hardcover book titled “Hometown Heroes” and published by the Muscogee County School District’s print shop.

Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

A small grass fire broke out Friday evening when a leg flare worn by a parachutist with the Silver Wings jump team created a small fire upon his landing. The jump was part of a celebration of the lighting of the Christmas lights on the 250-foot Airborne tower at Fort Benning. The fire was quickly extinguished.

