GBI releases graphic body cam video of fatal Americus police shooting

Body cam video from the recent shooting of two police officers in Americus, Ga., shows the moments leading up to an Americus man shooting one of the two officers slain.
The video, released Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, has been redacted “to protect the privacy and to prevent further trauma, sorrow or emotional injury to the immediate families of these officers,” said Nelly Miles, director of the GBI’s Office of Public Affairs.
Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern University Officer Jody Smith were shot and killed by 32-year-old Minquell Lembrick while answering a domestic violence call on Dec. 7.
Smarr died at the scene, but Smith clung to life before succumbing to his wounds the next day.
Lembrick fled the scene and holed up in a house later. After a standoff with law enforcement, Lembrick apparently shot himself dead rather than be arrested.
Funeral services for Smarr and Smith drew hundreds of law enforcement officers and civilian supporters.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
