Fort Benning soldier launches program to help Boys & Girls Clubs

A soldier who benefited from the Boys Club & Girls Clubs of America when he was a youth now aims to give back to the organization. He is launching a program to help high school juniors and seniors learn life skills and prepare them for college and careers.
“It’s going to give them the edge they need to be competitive,” U.S. Army Sgt. Scott Peckham, the founding director of Mission First, Teen Readiness Initiative, told the Ledger-Enquirer. “The school system doesn’t have the time or funding to teach them these lessons. This is going to fill that gap.”
Peckham, 32, has served in the Army for nine years and is stationed at Fort Benning with the 316th Cavalry Brigade. He estimates the Mission First pilot period from January until August will cost $15,000 to $18,000. He plans to fund it through the Columbus-based business he owns, Murican Tactical Sales, which buys, sells and trades military gear and is a training consultant.
A local business owner wanted to fund the whole program, Peckham said, but he respectfully declined the offer because he wants more folks to have buy-in.
“I feel like the community needs to take ownership,” he said. “We’ll teach the kids how to (raise funds) also. With all the businesses in Columbus, it shouldn’t be that big of a deal.”
Volunteers from Fort Benning and the Columbus area will visit the Boys & Girls Clubs each week for 2 hours to teach the courses. “You’ll have soldiers, deputies from the sheriff’s office and a host of college volunteers, staff and students, and also local business managers and owners,” Peckham said.
The Columbus Lions indoor football team also has pledged to provide volunteers, he said.
“It is that type of commitment I’m looking to source from other local businesses,” Peckham said. “This program isn’t expensive to run if you look at how many businesses in Columbus and private citizens that are doing well enough to help out. If only 2,000 citizens gave $10 that would fund the program for an entire year and also be enough to give a few $1,000 scholarships for initial costs of college not covered in financial aid, like books and some lab fees.”
Long term, Peckham intends to measure the program’s success by the number of participants who drop out of school, graduate from high school, graduate from college, their grades and job placement. Short-term, he intends to measure program’s success mostly through feedback from the participants.
Peckham’s ultimate goal is to expand Mission First into a nationwide program for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“The data we collect from this and the feedback we get from the kids, what worked and what didn’t work, will go with the program material,” he said.
Approximately 75 teens attended Mission First’s opening ceremony Dec. 6 in the Columbus Public Library’s auditorium. Although the program will be based in the Boys & Girls Clubs, any high school junior or senior may attend, and it will be free for all participants, Peckham said.
“The junior year is going to be life skills,” he said, “then college and career prep the senior year.”
Peckham, from St. Louis, credits the Boys Club for helping him grow up, teaching him “teamwork, respecting your elders and the authority people in front of you and how to work in your community,” he said.
He has donated money to his hometown club, but he wanted to do more.
“Somebody had to stop talking and actually do something to help the kids,” Peckham said.
The motto for the Mission First, Team Readiness Initiative, is: “If you have the will, we will show you the way.”
Norma Hood, vice president for operations at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, described the impact she expects Mission First to make on the teens.
“It will expose them to some activities, some skills that they can use later on in life,” she said. “I’m really excited about that.”
The skills Mission First will teach, Hood said, include food safety, hygiene, CPR, First Aid and personal fitness.
During the opening ceremony, Hood told the teens that Peckham has “created some exciting programs that I’m sure you’re going to love.”
Peckham told the teens, “What we’re going to do isn’t something I’m going to pitch to you or something I’m going to wave a magic wand for and everything’s going to magically change. It’s going to take hard work from you guys. It’s going to take dedication.”
U.S. Army Capt. Myron Byles, a chaplain at Fort Benning, put the challenge in perspective during his opening prayer:
“Father, these teens face many trials and tribulations in their lives,” Byles said. “They may be tempted and face a world battling maybe drug abuse or alcohol abuse or maybe lying or stealing or even gang banging. But, God, please remove all the evil influences in their lives and the evil spirits.
“I pray that you will open their hearts and their minds and give them the strength to make good choices in their lives. Remind them to be hopeful when others tell them, ‘You will never amount to anything,’ and that they are not a waste of time and space. Comfort their hearts and let them know that they can do anything through You. We pray that You give them guidance and wisdom all the days of their lives.”
Peckham hopes the teens will gain guidance and wisdom from community volunteers as well, such as Deputy Stevens McClellan and Officer Elizabeth Carty from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, who spoke during the opening ceremony.
McClellan acknowledged “all that bad stigma going on right now in the news” about law enforcement, with the reputation of “hurting people and taking them to jail. We ain’t about that. What we’re here for is really to help you and the community.”
The deputy promised the teens, “If there’s anything that anybody needs, they should know that they can just call us. We’re not going to come over there and start no trouble. We’re going to help the best way that we can.”
Later, the deputy shared with the teens a philosophy he said he lives by: “I wake up every day and try to be a better person than I was the day before,” McClellan said. “… Whether it’s at work — ‘Hey, I’m going to do this better than I did yesterday’ — or whether it’s at the gym --‘Hey, I’m going to run 10 more minutes on the treadmill’ or ‘I’m going to put 10 more pounds on each side’ — everything I do I just try to do better every day.
“Just build on that, then you’ll succeed. There’s going to be setbacks. I’ll tell you, it seems like every two weeks I’ve got something that’s trying to set me back, but you’ve just got to overcome it.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
How to help
To donate to the program, make checks out to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley (or BGCCV) and write “Mission First” on the memo line. Mail the check to BGCCV, 1700 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, GA 31906.
To volunteer for the program, call the BGCCV at 706-596-9330.
