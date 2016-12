More Videos

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

1:23 Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

2:00 Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

1:35 Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest

2:29 ‘Cuts for Christmas’ honors late coach's legacy and helps students feel good by helping them look good

1:10 Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married

1:16 House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

2:02 Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

0:08 Sounds of the Season: Take a moment to enjoy "Sleigh Ride" by members of the Columbus High School Chorus

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole