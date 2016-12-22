Too much to drink? AAA will take you and your car home

With the holidays coming up, there will be more drivers on the road, and likely more impaired drivers among them.
The American Automobile Association, in partnership with Budweiser, has since 1998 offered its Tow to Go program, which is designed to keep impaired drivers off the road. The free service is offered again this year running from Friday through Monday, Jan. 2 and is available to AAA members and non-members.
Under the program, drivers who think they have had too much to drink and don’t have a designated driver can call 855-286-9246 and AAA will send a tow truck to take them and their vehicle to a safe place anywhere in a 10-mile radius of the pickup point, AAA said in a release.
Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.
