More lane closures expected on Talbotton next week

More lane closures are expected next week as work continues on the widening project on Talbotton/Warm Springs Road, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Contractors are scheduled to work daily from 9 a.m. to next Monday through Friday, the DOT said. Weather permitting; contractors will be installing a lane closure to install a water line along the eastbound shoulder between North Avenue and 10th Avenue.
Beginning Jan. 2017, the portion of Talbotton Road between Warm Springs Road and 13th Avenue will be closed to motorists as construction activities progress through this area.
Motorists are asked to be alert to trucks entering and exiting the roadway between 28th Street and Slade Drive as construction of a concrete wall continues.
The project will reconstruct Talbotton/Warm Springs Road from two-lanes to four-lanes with a raised median, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 7th Avenue, follows the existing alignment and terminates just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.
