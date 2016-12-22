Here’s a list of what’s opened, closed this weekend for Christmas

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child Pause

1:34 Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus

2:42 A Columbus family recounts the difficult birth of their premature baby

1:15 Americus police shooting body cam footage released by GBI

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states