Around Town: New Year’s celebration, Get your adrenaline on

Ring in 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church
The Knights of Columbus, Bishop Gross Council 1019, will host a New Year’s Celebration in St. Anne Catholic Church’s Visitation Hall. Festivities will begin 7 p.m. Saturday and wrap up at 1 a.m. Sunday. The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and dancing. The public, including Knights and their family, relatives and friends, are invited to attend. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple. For tickets or additional information, contact Jaime Herras at 706-325-6298.
Georgia State Parks for Adrenaline Junkies
▪ Trail Half Marathon at Vogel State Park: The Coosa Backcountry Trail at Vogel State Park is a 12-mile loop that features about 2,100 feet of elevation gain. Two serious mountain climbs over Coosa Bald and Slaughter Mountain add to the challenge, as the route intersects with the Duncan Ridge Trail for part of the loop. Runners pass over creek crossings, hop over rocks, and run through lush, thick forest throughout the loop. GaStateParks.org/Vogel
▪ Trek to the Depths of Tallulah Gorge State Park: – At 1,000 feet deep, hikers can explore the bottom of Tallulah Gorge by tackling 600 metal steps and crossing a suspension bridge that sways 80 feet above the ground. Once hikers are on the gorge floor, they can rock-hop across the boulders and explore the hidden gorge floor cave. Be sure to obtain a gorge floor permit from the Interpretation Center before making the 2.5 mile round-trip journey. GaStateParks.org/TallulahGorge
Tree Climbing at Panola Mountain State Park: Tree climbing is not just for kids anymore. No matter your age, the introductory tree climbing program at Panola Mountain State Park teaches participants how to use a rope and harness to ascend into a 200-plus year old Southern Red Oak. Climb, swing, and scramble up to 30 feet off the ground. Events are hosted throughout the year at Panola Mountain. GaStateParks.org/PanolaMountain
Zip Line Through the Mountains at Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge: Experience the rush of adrenaline and fly through the air on Amicalola Falls’ Zip Lines. Zip through the park’s forests and test balance on suspension bridges that vary in height and length throughout the zip line course. During the course, admire the panoramic views of the surrounding mountains while zipping across the valleys. AmicalolaFallsLodge.com/Adventures/Zip-Lines
Night Paddling at Stephen C. Foster State Park: Paddle at one of the darkest places in Georgia, Stephen C. Foster State Park, that was designated by the International Dark Sky Association as an “International Dark Sky Park.” Night paddling is exclusive to the park’s ranger-led trips. Watch as the last light of day fades into the dark night, leaving only the twinkling light of stars and the moon to guide the way through the Okefenokee Swamp. Look for alligator eyes glowing from your flashlight, take in a full moon or perhaps the milky way and enjoy a relaxing paddle in the swamp. GaStateParks.org/StephenCFoster
Caving at Cloudland Canyon State Park: Go underground, get muddy and experience a wild cave with guided tours of Cloudland Canyon’s caves. Gear up with helmets and flashlights and let the Georgia Girl Guides lead adventurers through the dark tunnels and limestone formations of Georgia’s caves. Tours last anywhere from one to four hours. GeorgiaGirlGuides.com
Parking at all state parks is $5. Check for additional costs by visiting the park’s website.
Comments