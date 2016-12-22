Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas, Troup sheriff advises

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is offering advice to make your Christmas safer, especially if you plan to travel.
If you are going to be away from your home for an extended amount of time during the holidays or anytime, use these tips from Sheriff James Woodruff to protect your home and property:
▪ Secure your home by locking all doors and windows and use light timers if possible.
▪ Tell a trusted neighbor or family member you will be gone.
▪ Call the Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy check your house by doing a Security Check.
▪ Put mail and paper deliveries on hold until you return.
