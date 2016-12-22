This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | December 17 - December 23

1. Former Hardaway High band director found stabbed to death
A former Hardaway High School band director was found stabbed to death on Saturday in Sandy Springs, Ga. William Haynes, 53, was pronounced dead early Sunday from sharp force injuries to the head, neck and back, according to the office of the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His body was discovered in a storage facility.
2. Columbus man found shot dead beside his running car
A 25-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Branton Woods area of Columbus, Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Bobby Jerome Seawright, Jr. of Columbus was found shot multiple times just outside of his running car.
3. Developer to build 19-acre big box shopping center on Phenix City’s south side
Phenix City has entered into an agreement with a developer to build a 19-acre, 75,000-square-foot retail shopping center on U.S. 431 on the south side of the city, City Manager Wallace Hunter announced Tuesday. Hunter said the amount of traffic that travels through Phenix City on 431 represents a lot of potential income for businesses and for the city in sales taxes.
4. 13-year-old understudy saves Columbus Ballet’s Nutcracker production
A 13-year-old understudy saved the Columbus Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” this month after one of the lead dancers called the director 2½ hours before showtime and said she was too sick to perform. Lisa Carter, director of the Columbus Ballet, called upon Lily Gristina to perform the lead role with only 90 minutes available for practice before the show.
5. Sick Phenix City boy wants to meet Cam Newton
It was an unusual Facebook post for Courtney Cooper, but the Phenix City teacher thought she could make an attempt to reach NFL quarterback Cam Newton. One of her students is 10-year-old Austin Deckard, who is gravely ill and is currently at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital. The fifth-grader is a big Auburn football fan and Newton,who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, is his favorite player.
