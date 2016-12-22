City manager hopes to reopen talks about the future of Liberty District

More than three years have passed since the Columbus Housing Authority aborted plans to build 100 apartments in the Liberty District due to opposition from a group of community stakeholders.
Now, City Manager Isaiah Hugley is hoping to re-engage many of those stakeholders in discussions about the future of the district, starting with Muscogee County Tax Commissioner Lula Huff, who led the opposition.
Hugley said in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer that he spoke to Huff a few weeks ago and told her that he would like to set up a meeting about the Liberty District in the first quarter of 2017.
“I, initially, want to meet with Lula Huff and talk to her because she has a lot of family history in that area, and they have property in that area,” he said. “Certainly, they are stakeholders, and they have a lot of compassion for the Liberty District.”
From there, Hugley said he plans to involve the district’s representative, Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson, as well as other interested councilors and community stakeholders, to develop a vision for the district.
One big stakeholder is the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center at 813 8th Ave. In a recent interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Executive Director Shae Anderson said the theater is glad that the city is moving forward with plans to revitalize the area. She said theater representatives also have been meeting with some district stakeholders and they hope to launch a capital campaign for the theater in 2017.
Hugley said a Tax Allocation District was recently approved for the area, which makes it a prime location for infrastructure improvements and economic development. The city has already purchased a significant amount of property in the area for revitalization and it invested $37 million through a flood abatement project.
A master plan developed for the area in 2003 may be outdated, he said, and could be revised or revamped in the future. But he doesn’t want to make any decisions without input from the community.
“We certainly don’t want to happen what happened when we dealt with the issue of the Housing Authority,” Hugley said Thursday. “And so my goal for the first quarter will be to pull the parties together and determine where we go from here with the Liberty District. Is the old plan worth tweaking? Or do we just need to take it off the table and start from scratch and move forward with a new plan? That’s just simply where we are with it.”
The Liberty District, bounded by Victory Drive to 11th Street and Veterans Parkway to 10th Avenue, was once a thriving black community with homes, businesses and cultural activities. The historic Liberty Theatre is still located where it once showcased legends such as Marian Anderson, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne and Duke Ellington.
The redevelopment controversy erupted in 2013 with the Housing Authority’s plans to redevelop the Booker T. Washington public housing complex at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Victory Drive. The plans — championed by Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Hugley and other supporters — called for 100 mixed-used apartments to be constructed around the Liberty Theatre.
However, a group of concerned citizens, led by Huff, opposed the plan because they believed 100 apartments was too dense and the focus should be on developing the area into a commercial, entertainment and recreational center. At the center of the firestorm was the 2003 Liberty District Master Plan that called for revitalization of the area.
At the time, Huff said the group wanted to preserve the district's history as a well-balanced community. She couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.
The Housing Authority eventually abandoned the plans to build apartments in the area, and replaced it with a plan that is currently being completed. That plan called for new apartments to be built on the northern end of the Booker T. Washington site, and a 100-unit “senior living” facility to be built on the former site of Chapman Homes on Fort Benning Road.
Hugley said he would like to see the Liberty District revitalized like downtown and midtown, and soon to be City Village, but it takes people working together.
“The Liberty District is a rock’s throw from uptown,” he said. “It falls between uptown and midtown, but yet we have not been able to see the growth. I believe if we come together and we do it right and bring people together in the right way, we can see results in the Liberty District.”
