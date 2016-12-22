City manager hopes to reopen talks about the future of Liberty District

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child Pause

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

0:35 Lawyer of Mom arrested makes statement about neighbor accused

0:51 Becoming the Grinch