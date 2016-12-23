State police: We’re going to be out in force for the holidays

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences Pause

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:23 Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

2:00 Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

1:35 Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest

2:29 ‘Cuts for Christmas’ honors late coach's legacy and helps students feel good by helping them look good

1:10 Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married

1:16 House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016