State police: We’re going to be out in force for the holidays

Georgia law enforcement officers are warning drivers to slow down, buckle up, keep their attention on the road and to not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking during the holidays.
With the number of traffic deaths in Georgia this year having already surpassed the total number for all of 2015, law enforcement officials say they will not be lenient for violators they stop during the holiday travel period that started at 6 p.m. Friday and ends midnight Jan. 3.
“You can expect a lot of visibility and you can expect a lot of blue lights because troopers and law enforcement officers are going to hold people very close to the vest to help make sure they make it safely to their destinations,” Col. Mark McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said. “Don’t be in a hurry because that tends to lead people to speed and to engage in other behaviors behind the wheel that cause traffic crashes.”
The number of people who have died in traffic crashes in Georgia so far this year is running 5 percent higher than at the same time in 2015 when 1,432 people were killed in traffic crashes. More than 60 percent of those killed in traffic crashes this year in Georgia were not wearing seatbelts.
Georgia law enforcement officers are also looking to put the brakes on the rising number of traffic crashes, injuries and deaths that happened during the 2015 Christmas/New Year’s holiday travel period. The 39 people killed in traffic crashes during last year’s holiday period in Georgia was 40 percent higher from the same period from 2014.
“There are over 1,400 families who are not going to have a Merry Christmas because someone they love will not be around the table this year,” Harris Blackwood, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said. “Many of these deaths can be prevented if drivers will slow down, wear their seatbelts and put their phones down while they are driving.”
Troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers will also have zero tolerance for drunken and impaired drivers on the road, especially during the New Year’s Eve weekend. One out of every four traffic deaths in Georgia is caused by a drunken or drugged driver.
“Getting behind the wheel when you have been drinking is a totally selfish behavior that shows you don’t care about others or let alone yourself,” McDonough said. “Take a moment to think beyond just yourself and in doing so, you hopefully decide you will not want to be the cause of someone else’s death.
Those planning to celebrate with alcohol are urged to avoid ringing in the new year behind bars by designating a driver or calling a ride service or cab to take them home.
“You know what you are going to wear and bring to your holiday parties and you also need to plan for how you are going to get home,” Blackwood said “If you are going to have more than one alcoholic beverage, then you need to have someone drive you home because .08 is the legal blood alcohol limit in Georgia.”
Drivers can find a ride home by downloading the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety “Drive Sober, Georgia” app that is available free online. The app provides a list of cab companies and other ride services in cities across Georgia.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments