‘Mr. Christmas’ helps his Columbus dad get back in the holiday spirit

Twelve-year-old Elisha “Zach” Rossell sits on his father’s knee surrounded by dozens of Christmas trees, twinkling lights and green trimming.
His father, Lorenzo Rossell, hugs him tightly while dressed in a Santa suit and holding a sack for Christmas presents.
It’s a moment the father couldn’t have imagined 20 years ago when he lost his own father on Christmas Eve, plunging him into a deep depression he says led to a crack addiction and suicidal thoughts.
“1996, Christmas Eve, my father passed away with cancer,” said Lorenzo Rossell on a recent December night. “And during the time that he was dealing with cancer, I got involved in a lot of drugs and alcohol. ... Christmastime was a sad time for me, and that went on for several years.”
That all changed after the birth of his son, Elisha, who developed a penchant for all things Christmas when he was about 4 years old. Now, the family shops all year long for trees, ornaments, wreaths, villages, polar bears, lights and other holiday-themed items.
These days, their Ambassador Drive house illuminates the neighborhood with lighted reindeer and twinkling trees. Inside the home, several rooms remain decked for the season, and the fireplace is adorned with holiday stockings, Santa Clauses, toy soldiers, Christmas ducks, bears and other collectibles.
“Everything about Christmas, Elisha wanted to participate in and he really opened my heart up and changed me as far as I think about Christmas,” Lorenzo Rossell said. “He would go to the estate sales and the yard sales and the attic sales and he would get stuff for Christmas. And when he would get stuff that needed to be put up, like lights and different stuff that he couldn’t handle, he would ask Dad to do it. I really didn’t want to do it and didn’t feel like doing it. But if it made Elisha happy, I would do it anyway.
“And, so, slowly, I caught on, and I started getting my Christmas groove back,” the father said. “I started having a zeal for Christmas again because of Elisha. All because of him is the reason why I’m here today. It’s because of my son, Elisha: Mr. Christmas. ”
Elisha is a sixth-grader at Fort Middle School and the youngest of five children, four of whom are grown and have left home.
His father is a retired chef and his mother, Christine, is a pharmacy technician at Columbus Regional Health.
Elisha said he remembers making holiday arts and crafts at Little Blessings Nurturing Center when he was younger. It always made him feel special at Christmastime, and he likes doing the same for others.
“I like seeing people excited; I like the season of giving,” he said. “And also, Christmas just means a lot to me. It’s family and friends.”
Christine Rossell said her son’s Christmas fascination began with a “Frosty the Snowman” CD that he received from one of his sisters. Elisha asked his parents to play the song over and over again, and then he developed what seemed like an insatiable desire for more Christmas-themed items. So the family began shopping for good deals all year round.
“It’s hard to say no,” Christine Rossell said, “because I know he likes it, and it helps my husband out, too. So I just say, ‘Yeah, I’ll get it.’”
Elizabeth Glass met the family in September during a yard sale at Columbus First Seventh-day Adventist Church on Schomburg Road. She said Elisha saw a Christmas tree that he liked and asked to plug in the lights. During the conversation, he told her about his love for Christmas and how he tries to keep the spirit going 365 days a year.
“He just blew me away by his maturity, and he was so positive,” Glass said. “There’s so much negativity and bad stuff in the world that I just loved his spirit and everything about him.”
Lorenzo Rossell said his son’s Christmas spirit certainly made a difference in his life.
“It’s from Dec. 25 to the next Dec. 25, every single day,” he said. “We could be riding down the road in July, April, May, he’s got Christmas CDs, he’s got Christmas tapes, and he’ll throw one in while we’re driving. Everyone else is jamming on something else that’s new, but Elisha wants to jam on Santa Claus.
“And I’ve got no problem with it,” the father said.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
