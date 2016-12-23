‘Mr. Christmas’ helps his Columbus dad get back in the holiday spirit

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences Pause

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

1:35 Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

1:23 Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

2:00 Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.