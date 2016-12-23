Local

December 23, 2016 1:47 PM

LaGrange man charged with robbing baby’s mother

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

A LaGrange man was arrested Friday and charged with robbery and burglary after allegedly entering a woman’s home through a window, snatching her cell phone and fleeing, LaGrange police report.

Tereyon Campbell, 23, was arrested under the Georgia Domestic Violence Act because the woman he allegedly robbed is the mother of their child.

Police werree called to the Revis Street apartment at 7:45 Friday and, when told what had happened, tracked Campbell to a nearby residence, where he was arrested.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

