Triple homicide leads recap of top crime news in 2016

Born on a Friday, the year 2016 began with a three-day weekend, with most locals off work until Monday, Jan. 4.
Robert Short Sr. was not among them. A nurse, he worked the night shift at a local hospital that Sunday, and returned to his Bentley Drive home in Columbus’ Upatoi neighborhood about 8 a.m. the next day.
That’s when he walked into a scene of horror, and Columbus quickly got a sense of what kind of year 2016 would be, in crime and violence.
In his 3057 Bentley Drive home, Short found his dead wife, son and granddaughter brutally beaten, the woman and girl also stabbed. Authorities identified the victims as Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10.
The city was shocked first by the savagery of the homicides, and second by the apparent motive police proposed:
Three young men killed the family to gain nothing more than clothes, coins and jewelry, investigators said. Two automobiles taken from the home, a green GMC Envoy and silver Volkswagen Beetle, were soon abandoned.
Police soon arrested Jervarceay Tapley, 17; Raheam Gibson, 19; and Rufus Burks, 15. Each is charged with three counts of murder, two counts of auto theft and one count each of burglary and using a knife to commit a crime.
Detectives said they found a connection between Tapley and Caleb Short: Tapley’s grandmother Margaret Williams was the girlfriend of Robert Averett, 68, Gloria Short’s brother. Averett died of a heart attack Jan. 6 after hearing of his sister’s homicide.
Tapley and Caleb Short were friends, and cell phone records showed Tapley called Caleb the day before the bodies were found, officers said.
In Tapley’s bedroom, police found clothes and jewelry the victims’ family identified as belonging to the Shorts, investigators said.
Each of the three victims sustained “extreme blunt-force trauma to the head,” and that Gloria and Gianna also had “multiple stab wounds,” police said.
The park shooting
Locals also were shocked this year when a man was killed execution-style during a robbery at Columbus’ Double Churches Park on a busy summer afternoon when the swimming pool there was crowded with families.
It was 3 p.m. June 15 when a robber shot Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. in the head near the 2300 Double Churches Road park’s basketball courts and left him there to die.
Prosecutors said the three men involved believed Dicks, of Jonesboro, Ga., had up to $40,000 in his backpack.
The evidence showed Jacquawn Clark set Dicks up, and Derrain Waller fired the fatal shot after getting the OK from Akeveius Powell, who orchestrated the robbery and homicide from his home, authorities said.
Reading cell phone texts the suspects exchanged, Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly said during a court hearing that Waller texted Powell: “This man got 40 bands. He a murder homie, give me the green light.”
Powell replied, “Green light shawty,” Kelly said.
The prosecutor said “40 bands” means $40,000, a “band” being $1,000, the slang derived from a banded wad of cash.
Kelly also recited an exchange between Clark and Waller, with Waller texting, “Let me do him,” and Clark replying, “I’m going to let you. Got to set it up. Have to kill him tho.”
At the park, Waller essentially executed Dicks by shooting him in the back of the head before Waller and Clark grabbed the backpack of cash and fled, Kelly said.
Dicks’ death came two days before he was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County Superior Court on drug-related charges.
The mall homicide
Another public shooting that riveted local residents was what police described as a gang-related assassination at Columbus’ Peachtree Mall off the Manchester Expressway.
The victim was shopping for Easter clothes for his 3-year-old daughter the Saturday before Easter Sunday when he was targeted near the mall’s food court, police said.
Anthony Meredith was gunned down in retaliation for the Nov. 21, 2015, fatal shooting of Christopher Twitty, a member of the OG Crips street gang, investigators said.
They said Twitty fathered the child of Tekoa Young, 23, whom they saw on mall security cameras trailing Meredith before she met her brother Xzavaien Jones, the alleged triggerman who fired eight bullets into Meredith.
After Jones was arrested and placed in a police car, he bragged the Crips would get him out of jail, not realizing his boasts were being recorded on an in-car camera, a prosecutor said.
Meredith, 24, was pronounced dead at the Midtown Medical Center after the 7:28 p.m. shooting in which police also charged Terell Raquez McFarland, 25, who accompanied Jones to the mall.
The Deon Carter shooting
Columbus residents also were shocked at the news an amiable, popular autistic man was mortally wounded during a robbery.
Deon Carter, 31, died 11 days after he was shot during an Aug. 9 robbery on Armour Road. A bagger and stocker at a Piggly Wiggly on River Road, Carter had a special bond with firefighters and police officers who shopped there regularly.
Five men have pleaded not guilty to murder in Carter’s death: Tauron Stepney, 18; Quamaine Thomas, 18; Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22; Travarus D. Thomas, 20; and Tyquez Davis, 17.
Detective Darrell Middlebrooks said the suspects were riding around when they came across Carter and robbed him. One shot Carter before leaving with the other four, police said.
Carver coach killed
A death that still echoes through Columbus is that of Carver High baseball coach David Pollard, fatally injured April 18 in a car crash involving a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect fleeing from the police.
Three months after the wreck at Buena Vista Road and Andrews Road, an attorney representing Pollard’s family filed a claim against the Columbus Consolidated Government.
Pollard, 36, was at the intersection when a stolen Audi went through a red light at the intersection and struck Pollard’s Chevrolet sedan, which then hit another vehicle.
Described as a devoted husband and father, Pollard was married and had a 9-year-old daughter.
William C. Cross of Columbus was arrested May 2 at the Value Place hotel at 1801 Victory Drive. He faces one count each of homicide by vehicle, felony murder and theft by taking auto in connection the wreck, according to a report from Cpl. Rosalyn Hall of the Columbus Police Department’s Hit-and-Run Investigation Division.
According to police, Cross ran a red light and struck Pollard’s silver Chevrolet sedan, which then struck the left side of the third vehicle. The suspect then ran south on Andrews Road, said Sgt. Fred Carnes.
Police spotted Cross driving the stolen car Buena Vista Road shortly before the wreck, and Cross sped away when an officer tried to stop him, according to Recorder’s Court testimony.
Officer W. Hayward said he stopped chasing Cross because the road was too congested.
The Christian Redwine shooting
Columbus also may face a lawsuit in the death of Christian Redwine, whom Officer Allan Brown fatally shot after a car chase from Columbus to Phenix City, where Redwine crashed on Riverside Drive.
Redwine was a troubled 17-year-old who had been in and out of trouble since he was 13. His father Christopher Redwine is serving life in prison for a murder in Muscogee County in 2000.
Redwine’s family called police after noticing their silver Pontiac G-6 was missing.
Police saw the car near Columbus State University’s main campus, where Redwine fled from them, leading the chase into downtown Columbus and then across the 13th Street bridge into Phenix City before circling back toward Columbus on the north bypass, where he exited on Riverchase Drive and crashed.
It was about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Redwine put the car in reverse, and Brown opened fire. Redwine was killed and one of his two passengers was wounded.
A local attorney said Thursday that the city soon will get a letter giving notice of a claim related to the case.
Another teen death
Columbus continues to grapple with sometimes lethal combination of reckless youth and alcohol.
On Sept. 4, a Northside High School student named Justin “JP” Johanson died after a car hit on River Road near Bradley Park Drive.
The driver, Christine Mennona, 33, was among those later charged in connection with Johanson’s death. Police charged her with driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle and using a wireless device while driving.
Five teens also faced charges in the case. Giovanni Montesclaros, 17, was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, making false statements and writings, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons under 21, possessing a false identification document and trying to buy alcohol by misrepresenting his identity.
The juveniles, ages 15 or 16, faced various charges such as violating curfew, being minor with alcohol and obstructing police by lying.
Police officer shot
Columbus Police Officer Joshua McQuien was shot during an Oct. 21 standoff in the 3300 block of Hilton Avenue that lasted more than four hours.
Daniel Ray Crisp, 34, pleaded not guilty Oct. 26 in Columbus Recorder’s Court to numerous charges stemming from the incident in which he allegedly barricaded himself in a home authorities said he burglarized after arriving there on a stolen white scooter. The charges included aggravated assault against a peace officer, using a firearm to commit a crime, auto theft, obstruction and criminal property damage.
Columbus Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Hart said McQuien was one of two officers dispatched to the house when the security alarm sounded around 2:28 p.m. that Friday.
Hart said McQuien, who was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, was trying to clear an upstairs bedroom when he was shot in the left shoulder. The vest deflected the bullet but it bruised the officer, police said. McQuien was treated at Columbus’ Midtown Medical Center and released.
A ‘Mother of the Church’
Those who knew the devoted churchgoer were shocked to hear that 83-year-old Peggy Gamble was found stabbed to death Nov. 28 in her 2324 Eighth St. home.
The Rev. Richard Jessie, associate minister at Columbus’ Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 12th Ave., called her a “mother of the church,” adding, “She was a wonderful person.... She was one of the sweetest ladies we had in our church.”
On Dec. 7, Angelo Short, whom police identified as Gamble’s step-grandson, pleaded guilty to murder in Gamble’s death in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
The motive behind the homicide remains unclear, though authorities said he stole Gamble’s beige 1988 Toyota Corolla. He pleaded not guilty to the car theft in a separate preliminary hearing held Dec. 1.
Police said he was seen driving the car with an unidentified individual in the passenger seat the night Gamble was killed.
The sheriff and Sunny Shah
Some consider it one of two court cases that cost incumbent John Darr the Muscogee County Sheriff’s race, which he lost to challenger Donna Tompkins in a Dec. 6 runoff.
During a Jan. 26 sentencing hearing for Sawan “Sunny” Shah, who owns a string of convenience stores and previously donated to Darr’s campaign, Darr spoke on Shah’s behalf before U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land, asking Land to give Shah probation instead of a prison sentence.
Land declined that request, sentencing Shah to 21 months in federal prison and ordering him to pay more than $1.3 million in fines and restitution for operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. Shah admitted to cashing 567 fake income tax refund checks totaling more than $1.3 million.
Darr was not alone in vouching for Shah’s character. U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman and Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton-Bishop wrote character letters for Shah. Darr also wrote a letter, but was the only one to testify in court.
Darr has known Shah since 2008, and in 2012, state campaign records show Shah made a $2,400 contribution to the sheriff’s re-election bid.
Darr was criticized this election year not only for publicly supporting a convicted criminal in federal court, but for filing a Superior Court lawsuit against Columbus city leaders for cutting his budget. The sheriff claimed Columbus Council violated the city charter by dictating his budget to him rather than accepting the one he submitted.
Also filing suit were Countryman, Creighton-Bishop and Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce, who also lost a re-election bid this year.
Lawsuits filed by the sheriff and court clerk, both state constitutional officers, drew more criticism because taxpayers had to pay legal expenses for both sides. Countryman and Bishop were responsible for their own attorney fees. On Nov. 5 the Ledger-Enquirer reported that in total, the lawsuits have cost taxpayers about $2.13 million, almost two-thirds of for Darr’s suit, which has run up a $1.04 million defense bill and $417,000 in plaintiff fees for a total of about $1.46 million.
Tompkins publicly stated she would not pursue such a lawsuit, nor would she have spoken on behalf of a convicted criminal.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, Tompkins had 29,866 votes to Darr’s 21,608, or 44.3 to 32 percent. Republican Mark LaJoye got 20.2 percent and write-in candidate Pam Brown drew 3.4 percent.
In the runoff on Dec. 6, Tompkins had 6,439 votes to Darr’s 6,019, or 51.69 to 48.31 percent. She takes office in January.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
