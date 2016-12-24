Sheriff-elect Tompkins ready to assemble staff, drop lawsuit against city

After winning a close runoff against her former boss Muscogee County Sheriff John T. Darr and scrambling to complete mandatory training, former Capt. Donna Tompkins said she’s ready to assemble a new staff, get a transitional audit completed and drop the lawsuit her predecessor filed against the city over inadequate budgets.
Tompkins, 53, officially takes over as sheriff of Muscogee County on Jan. 3, 2017, after she’s sworn in during the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Columbus Council meeting at the City Services Center. As the city’s first female sheriff, she assumes duties in an office with 441 full- and part-time employees and a fiscal budget of $27.5 million. Some of the main duties of the sheriff’s office are operation of the Muscogee County Jail with 950 to 1,000 inmates daily, serving civil papers, providing security for the courts and other duties.
“I’m ready,” Tompkins said Friday. “I honestly can’t wait until I can get into the system. It’s like constant communication already with so many people and things I don’t mean to forget.”
The sheriff-elect said one of her first orders of business will be to assemble a team.
“Some of those I’m not going to be able to make immediately,” she said. “I’m going to have to wait. That is going to take me behind a little bit but that’s kind of the first thing.”
Tompkins, who resigned with 31 years of service in March to run for office, said she has been talking with city officials about options available to her. She noted that some proposals will require support from the 10-member Columbus Council, but she didn’t disclose them.
“Council is going to have to approve some of the things, not a lot but a few,” she said.
With more than a week left before taking office, Tompkins expressed some concern over getting a transitional audit completed.
“I don’t know that it’s happening,” she said. “That is a question I have. It was mentioned, but I don’t know if that is ongoing. That is definitely something I want before I assume certain things.”
The Dec. 6 runoff election, state required training for new Georgia sheriffs and the holidays didn’t leave Tompkins much time to consider a campaign promise to drop the lawsuit Darr filed against the city.
“My initial understanding is that I would have to have an order drawn up myself to dismiss any further action,” she said. “I have to draw it up after I’m sworn in. I have no authority until Jan. 1. Everything will start Jan. 3 because of the holidays.”
Since taking office in 2009, Darr has logged budget deficits every year, totaling about $10 million. The sheriff filed a lawsuit in November 2014 in Muscogee County Superior Court claiming his budget was less than required to operate the office.
At age 50, Darr is leaving office with 28 years of service in the Columbus Consolidated Government. He earned $106,543 in yearly salary and is eligible for early retirement. If he defers his retirement until age 55, he will be eligible for full retirement.
By running for office, Darr substantially boosted his retirement from his sergeant’s salary, increasing from $44,761 a year in 2008 to his current $106,543. Under the public safety retirement, his pension is based on the last five years of earnings. Although Darr has not disclosed his plans, an employee who is eligible to retire early or defer retirement to a later date with similar years of service and age would earn estimated monthly benefits between $3,000 and $4,000.
Darr wasn’t available to comment on his future plans.
Tompkins was out of work nearly a year to run for the office. As a captain, she resigned with an annual salary of $62,713, according to city officials. Her new annual salary will be $100,744.
Tompkins said she is excited about returning to work.
“Everything has worked out,” she said. “For me, that is my testimony. Take that leap of faith if God is telling you to do it. He brought us through it.”
