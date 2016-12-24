Local franchises spread holiday hope to the homeless

Members of the homeless community were treated Friday to a unique holiday lunch featuring a taco bar from Barberitos restaurant and pizza from Your Pie. Barrett Feighner, the local franchisee for the restaurants, employees and other volunteers fed more than 200 people who showed up for lunch. SafeHouse provides two meals a day, breakfast and lunch, 365 days a year. Organizations interested in providing meals for the homeless can learn more and coordinate their efforts at bridgetohopeinthevalley.com.
