Christmas meals delivery: ‘You learn the human condition’

This was the “19th or 20th” Christmas that Isiah Harper has been among the Valley Rescue Mission volunteers preparing and delivering meals to Columbus area folks in need. And the Northside High School drama teacher continues his role in this holiday tradition because the renewed lessons never get old.
“You learn the human condition,” said Harper, 35, as he departed Damascus Way shelter for women and children, from where an estimated 50 volunteers prepared and delivered 235 meals Sunday. “Then, hopefully, in that understanding, people stop being so judgmental.”
While delivering meals, Harper has been on the receiving end of a rush to judgment. A few times, he said, folks didn’t like having a black man come to their home, so he just left the meals at the door.
When that happened while one of his students accompanied him, he used it as a teachable moment. The student asked why he didn’t take back the meals, and Harper replied with another question, “Well, how Christian would that have been?”
Whether it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas, this program is a holiday tradition for his family. Harper joined when he was 16, along with his mother, Carrie, and sisters Mamie and Toni, through their family’s church, St. John AME. He now attends St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
“It’s really a reunion when we all come back,” Harper said. “What’s really cool is that now a lot of my students, at least six or seven of my former students, have done this.”
Some of his current students also have helped. He gives them extra credit if they write about their experience.
When they ask what he did during the holiday break, Harper said, he can spread this message: “There are people in need. Not everyone gets to have ridiculous Christmases. I grew up very privilege. I had everything I ever wanted. My father is a colonel in the Army, and my mother is a school teacher. There was nothing we lacked. So, as a way of teaching us, they were like, ‘Guess what? It’s time for you to see how the other half lives.’”
Harper, a 1999 graduate of Hardaway High School, has learned through this program that appearances can be mighty deceiving.
“You can go up to us a house that would look like, ‘OK, these people aren’t in need,’ but if you take time to sit and talk with them, you find out that three families live in that house, or you find out they’ve come upon really hard times, and it’s the hardest thing for them to just pay the mortgage,” he said. “So you never know.”
Harper had a total of 20 meals to deliver among five stops. His first delivery was at 24th Street, where Mable Tarver, 69, has been bed-ridden for eight years in a home with approximately 10 extended family members, including two great-grandchildren.
“It’s a blessing,” Tarver said of the delivery, “and it’s a blessing to see another Christmas Day.”
Harper’s last stop was on 47th Street, where 77-year-old Bob Schutt said the meals for him and his wife show that “someone cares.”
Schutt acknowledged that the time Harper takes to deliver these meals is time away from his family during the holidays.
“He’s passing on something that someone gave him somewhere in his life,” Schutt said.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
