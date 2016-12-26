Mike Haskey's Year in Photos

Veteran Lani Tucker,right, hugs eighth grade student Lemia Favors after Favors read a poem in her honor Friday morning. The Creative Writing Class at Double Churches Middle School presented books to several veterans Friday morning. The students in the creative writing class interviewed the veterans in October and wrote stories about their experiences in the military. They have published a book entitled HOMETOWN HEROES to honor these men and women. The students had a special presentation and breakfast prepared for the veterans to reveal their books. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.
Catherine and Julio Morales are the proud parents of Juliette Morales.
A vehicle wrecked Tuesday morning on Highway 280 and went over the Oglethorpe Bridge on the Phenix City side of the Chattahoochee River. The Jeep or military style vehicle was suspended 50-60 feet below the bridge and held in the air by trees maybe 80 feet above the water. It was lowered onto the Alabama riverbank before being loaded onto a tow truck. It was cut out just before noon, with the vehicle landing on a sandy area on the river bank.
One person died this early this morning following a Columbus wreck on I-185 South involving two semi-trucks, confirmed Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt-force trauma to the body and head at 5:25 a.m., he said.
The Stone Furniture on building on second avenue in Columbus was damaged Monday evening when a pickup truck crashed through a large plate glass window at the front of the store.
Area first responders from Columbus, Fort Benning, Harris County and Phenix City have been sharpening their swift water rescue skills during a swift water training class. Monday morning, participants trained to removed an injured person from the Chattahoochee River with the help of a U.S. Army medevac team from Fort Benning
Jennifer Jurkowski runs her dog Lucy through an agility course. Jurkowski, a senior at Columbus High School, chose to learn how to train Lucy as her senior project at the school. Jurkowski is working with Roberta "Bobbi Jo" Teel of On Command K9 Education. 03/16/16
Two area restaurants, Your Pie and Barberitos, are coming together Friday to feed members of the homeless community at SafeHouse Ministries on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus. Instead of the typical seasonal fare, both restaurants are serving up their specialties.....pizza and southwestern food
A small, single engine plane made a safe, emergency landing Monday morning on Interstate 185 northbound in Harris County, according to officials with the Georgia State Patrol's post in LaGrange.
A student reacts after Mrs. Claus( Paige Howard) usesd sign language to spell his name during a Christmas party the Columbus Optimist Club hosted Wednesday morning at Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy for deaf and hard-of-hearing elementary school children at the group's annual Signing Santa Christmas Party. The children were served lunch and then received a visit from Santa, Mrs. Santa, and an elf....all of whom are fluent in sign language. The children were also brought forward one at a time to receive their gifts and speak with Santa in sign language. The Optimist Club of Columbus was founded in 1946 and is part of Optimist International, an organization founded with the vision,mission and purpose to "Bring out the Best in Kids." Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.
David Pollard's sister Kimberli Render, mother Sandra Render and father Terry Render embrace Monday morning during Coach Pollard's 4th Annual "Cuts for Christmas." at George Washington Carver High School in Columbus. The event is an opportunity for deserving students at the school to receive a haircut and lunch at no cost to the students. The event was started by Carver High teacher and coach David Pollard, who was killed in an auto accident in April 2016. The program is a way of rewarding deserving male students for good behavior and exceeding expectations through adversity. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.
Carlos Pollard,center, remembers his brother David Pollard Sunday afternoon during a memorial service at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus. Family, friends, students and community leaders came together Sunday afternoon to remember David Pollard's life and legacy during the service.
CSU's Riley Clark(top) trips over USC Aiken goalie Karin Cadwalader (25)during the first half at CSU's Walden Soccer Complex.
Sculptor Gregory Johnson, assisted by a crew organized by Uptown Columbus, installed Monday afternoon his sculpture "Inquisitive Eagle" to Columbus' sculpture walk along Broadway.
In honor of Jeanette and Eugene Craig, long-respected educators for the Muscogee County School District, the Craig family is establishing a scholarship fund with the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. The Craigs have been inspired by the story of Henry and Gladys Smith, whose bequest gift makes possible the endowed Smith Scholarship at the Community Foundation. The Craig Scholarship will also use academics, financial need and character as criteria to select one college-bound Craig Scholar each year, beginning Spring 2017. The event will include signing of the official fund agreement as well as a special presentation to the Community Foundation given by the Craig family.
Cathy Williams, center, celebrates Tuesday night her victory with Shannon Stallman,right, and other supporters at The Loft in downtown Columbus.
USC Aiken goalie Karin Cadwalader (25),right, gets control of the ball as teammate Kimberly Jergenson(center) and CSU's Keyle Snyder look on during the first half at CSU's Walden Soccer Complex.
Double Churches Elementary School teacher Eric Crouch celebrates Wednesday morning after being surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an all-school assembly.
A vehicle police said was stolen ended up perched Wednesday atop a railroad bridge spanning the Chattahoochee River from Columbus to Phenix City.
This is the view from the kitchen looking into the dining room of 7th Street Provisions, a new restaurant scheduled to open soon in Columbus's Historic District by Lori Gilpatrick, owner and general manager, and Chris Williams, executive chef.
Spotted Saturday at the 8th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade.
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com A sink hole along Victory Drive will cause a major disruption in traffic flow on one of Columbus' busiest roadways. The hole, caused by the failure of a 24-inch sewer pipe, will force the closure of a section of Victory Drive near 25th Street, not far from the Georgia National Guard Armory, said Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk. The hole was along the eastbound lane of Victory Drive in front of Rainbow Motors. 01/03/16
Robert Harris, automotive program instructor at Jordan Vocational High School, left, celebrates with students after learning the school's automotive program, won the Quaker State Best in Class Challenge that featured five national finalists out of 55 semifinalists restoring and customizing a classic Mustang. The winners gets their Mustang shown at a Barrett-Jackson auction, billed as the world's greatest classic car show, April 6-8 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and is allowed to keep the profit from the sale of their vehicle.
The Silver Wings parachute into the airfield at the Columbus Airport Saturday to kick off the 2016 Thunder in the Valley Air Show. Thousands of spectators packed the tarmac at the Columbus Airport Saturday for the 2016 Thunder in the Valley Air Show. The air show continues Sunday from 10am-5pm.
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com A man stays warm under a blanket while sleeping in a day room Tuesday afternoon at SafeHouse, 2101 Hamilton Rd. in Columbus. SafeHouse opened Monday morning and will remain open until Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. as a shelter and warming station during freezing temperatures. Volunteers and staff set up cots in the dining hall and day rooms later in the evening for those spending the night and take them down in the morning. This is the second cold snap this winter during which the facility has opened around the clock, said Kim Jackson, a manager at SafeHouse. Jackson said they served nearly 50 people Monday night and were expecting at least that many Tuesday night. 01/19/16
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.comColumbus State University police officers climb the steps inside CSU's Lumpkin Center Thursday afternoon during an active shooter drill and training exercise. CSU police coordinated with other local emergency agencies to respond to the simulation, which also included a scenario involving a suspicious package inside the Lumpkin Center. The university also tested CougarAlert, CSU's emergency notification System, during the afternoon exercise. This image is from a GoPro video camera worn by an officer involved in the drill. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com to get an up-close look at the drill. 01/21/16
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Workers from the Allen Development Group begin to clean the mess created when a Chevrolet Cruze sedan crashed Tuesday morning into The Egg & I restaurant at 2528 Weems Road in Columbus. The restaurant was closed after the incident for repairs but an employee said it was scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the scene. 01/12/16
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.comA Hazardous Material team responded to a report of a suspicious substance at the federal courthouse and post office on 12th Street in Columbus. Battalion Chief Donnie Jones said officials with the U.S. Marshals Office were checking mail this morning when they noticed a powdery-white substance on a few of the envelopes in a mail bin with 20 to 30 pieces of mail. The Hazardous Material Response Team went to the office to make sure there was no residue of any dangerous chemicals on the envelopes. 01/26/16
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.comJanice Haney,left, gives a hug to YaYa Martin Friday morning after Martin cut and styled Haney's hair at the Open Door Community House during the 2016 Project Homeless Connect. Martin, from Elements of Style hair salon, was among a group of barbers and stylists from several local salons and barbershops who volunteered their time at the event. The goal of 2016 Project Homeless Connect was to connect homeless individuals with information and help in areas such as housing, employment, physical and mental healthcare, said Frederick Smith, residential coordinator with New Horizons Behavioral Health. New Horizons sponsored the event, which was funded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The event also provided a hot breakfast, hot lunch, toiletry kits, and a town hall style forum for participants. 01/30/16
Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.comNine-year-old Joshua Murray pets therapy dog Cooper on Wednesday at The Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center as Cooper's owner Nancy Nyswaner watches.
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.comKaden Bennett,9, is all smiles after Brandon Jones autographed a photograph of himself for Bennett Thursday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus at 1309 29th Street. Jones,who is preparing for his rookie season of racing in NASCAR's Xfinity Series, also visited Fort Benning and toured Benning's Clarke Simulation Center. Jones will be a full time Xfinity Series driver for Richard Childress Racing for the 2016 season and was recently listed by NASCAR.com as of one of their top five young drivers to watch on the Xfinity series. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from his visit. 02/04/16
Shameika Averett holds Monday afternoon a photograph of her daughter Gianna Lindsey after a preliminary hearing for Rufus Lanard Burks, one of the three men charged with killing Averett's mother Gloria Jean Short, 56; daughter Gianna Lindsey, 10; and brother Caleb Robert Short Jr., 17; January 4 at their Upatoi, Georgia home.
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Isaiah Hugley, standing right, fights back tears after he and wife Carolyn Hugley were named Monday morning the 2016 recipients of the Leagacy of Leadership Award at the 31st Annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Seated to their left is U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. 02/15/16
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Columbus firefighters battle Monday afternoon a blaze at a vacant house on 25th Street, between Third and Fourth Avenue, in Columbus.02/22/16
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com This loading dock of a former warehouse in the 1700 block of Third Avenue in Columbus has become home for several members of the homeless community, including James Powers. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for a video interview with Powers. 02/22/16
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com John Schwan, a Midtown resident and craftsman, finishes Sunday afternoon the assembly and installation of "PhotoPlay", an interactive sculpture, in Lakebottom Park in Columbus. The local sculpture is based on the "Big Red Frame" created by Swiss artist Jean-Pierre Pasche. Pasche's work is located in an orchard in Easthampton, Mass. 02/21/16
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Elliot Dwelley takes his new Zoom, an all terrain mobility vehicle, for a test ride in the driveway of his Phenix City home. Dwelley, an Army veteran with limited mobility, received the Zoom from The Independence Fund Thursday afternoon. 02/25/16
Columbus State University's Brentine Taylor,right, tries to get the ball from Augusta University's Tommy Williams in the first half Saturday afternoon during the Men's Semifinals of the 25th Annual Peach Belt Conference Basketball Championships at Columbus State University's Lumpkin Center.
The Bearcats from Lander University celebrate at midcourt Sunday afternoon after beating play the Jaguars of Augusta University in double overtime during the men's championship game of the 25th Annual Peach Belt Conference Basketball Championships at Columbus State University's Lumpkin Center. 03/06/16
James "Jimbo" Martin, facing camera, is interviewed on air Thursday morning by Columbus State University students after a ribbon-cutting and launch celebration for 88.5 WCUG Cougar Radio. CSU's Department of Communication honored Martin, the benefactor of 88.5 WCUG Cougar Radio, and celebrated the station's official launch during the Thursday morning program. 04/21/16
Carlos Pollard, center, is overcome with emotion while remembering his brother David Pollard Sunday afternoon during a memorial service at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus. Family, friends, students and community leaders came together Sunday afternoon to remember David Pollard's life and legacy during the service. Next to him is father Terry Render.
Bernard Spicer talks with a supporter Tuesday night at his election night party.
Timothy Virgil, a teacher at the Emanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science, gets a high five from student Christian Porch during class Monday morning.
during the first half Friday night at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
Spotted Saturday at the Spencer vs. Dougherty County football game at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
A Muscogee County school bus crashed early this morning near the intersection of Garrett Road and Jackson Road, Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores confirmed.
The Ledger-Enquirer
Spotted Saturday at the Spencer vs. Dougherty County football game at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
Sgt. Robert Lambert of the Phenix City Police Department,front, shares a laugh with, from left, Gail Green, assistant chief of police with the Phenix City Police Department, Alabama State Troopers Chris Davis and Chris Fails, and Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson Friday afternoon. Alabama law enforcement officers joined forces with Willie Slater, head football coach at Tuskegee University, to lend support, offer encouragement, and deliver a signed football from Tuskegee University to Lambert, who recently was injured on duty while escorting the Tuskegee football team after the Whitewater Classic football game in Phenix City.
Pauline Bowles listens to speakers during a news conference Friday evening in front of the Public Safety Center in Columbus.
