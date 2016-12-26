Lee County car crash kills Waverly woman

A Waverly, Ala., woman died Sunday night in a car crash in Lee County, Ala.
Debra Childs Hammock, 54, was killed when the 2013 Toyota Corolla she was driving was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet K1500 at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 147, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Hammock was pronounced dead at the scene. The time of the crash was 7:12 p.m.
“Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate,” the news release says.
