December 26, 2016 12:27 PM

Lee County car crash kills Waverly woman

By Mark Rice

A Waverly, Ala., woman died Sunday night in a car crash in Lee County, Ala.

Debra Childs Hammock, 54, was killed when the 2013 Toyota Corolla she was driving was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet K1500 at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 147, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Hammock was pronounced dead at the scene. The time of the crash was 7:12 p.m.

“Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate,” the news release says.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

