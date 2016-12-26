Coroner: 7-year-old killed in Christmas Day ATV accident was wearing helmet

A 7-year-old girl died Christmas Day in an ATV accident in Lee County.
Because she is a juvenile, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in a news release, he won’t release her name.
According to the news release, authorities received a call at around 12:20 p.m. Sunday about an ATV accident on Lee Road 2006 in Smiths Station. Emergency responders from the East Alabama Medical Center, Lee County sheriff’s deputies and Smiths Station volunteers found the girl unresponsive, despite the fact that she was wearing a helmet. She was taken by ambulance to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, where efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 1:07 p.m.
According to the news release, the girl was riding the ATV with an adult family member when she apparently throttled the vehicle too much, causing it to rear up and go out of control. The ATV left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery is conducting a postmortem examination, as required by state law following any unexpected death of someone younger than 18, the news release says.
