Opelika man dies after striking tree at high rate of speed

An Opelika man died in a single-vehicle wreck before sunrise Monday.
Selonzo Cantrell Jackson, 28, instantly was killed from blunt-force chest injuries when the unspecified vehicle he was driving apparently left the road at a high rate of speed and struck a tree at 300 Cusseta Road in Opelika, in front of Storybook Farm, at approximately 12:40 a.m., according to a news release from Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Jackson, who was the only occupant in the vehicle and didn’t appear to be wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:55 a.m., the news release says.
The Opelika Police Department is investigating the accident. According to the department’s news release, Jackson was traveling west on Cusseta Road.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call the department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
