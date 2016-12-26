Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

No-kill shelter in southwest Georgia has saved hundreds of dogs in 11 years. Now, it needs more money and more foster homes to continue.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

Safe Kids Columbus hosted recently their 7th annual helmet giveaway at the Columbus Public Library, offering free helmets,safety information, and helmet fittings for area children. More than 1,000 helmets were provided through the generosity of the Law Offices of Gary Bruce. Columbus Regional Health is the new leading agency for Safe Kids Columbus.

Local

Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest

Representatives from the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge,” the Muscogee County School District and Columbus Council, along with Jordan students, staff and alumni gathered in the school’s auditorium to celebrate Team Red Jacket. Out of five finalists chosen from 57 schools around the country, Jordan won the grand prize: a $2,500 credit account at AutoZone, a customized took kit valued at $500 and having their Mustang shown at a Barrett-Jackson auction, billed as the world’s greatest classic car show, April 6-8 in West Palm Beach, Fla., plus being allowed to keep the profit from the sale of their vehicle.

Local

Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

Ten students in grades 7-8 at Double Churches Middle School interviewed seven Disabled American Veterans members in October then wrote their stories. With the addition of photos and artwork, the result is a 52-page, hardcover book titled “Hometown Heroes” and published by the Muscogee County School District’s print shop.

