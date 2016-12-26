1 dead in Opelika collision of motorcycle and pickup truck

A 53-year-old man died Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck in Opelika.
The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of the family, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department.
Opelika police and units from the Opelika Fire Department responded to the 12:15 p.m. call concerning a traffic accident with injuries on Marvyn Parkway at the intersection with Crawford Road. A Chevrolet Avalanche and Harley Davidson motorcycle had collided. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 12:34 p.m., according to police.
The other driver wasn’t injured, Opelika police Capt. Bobby Kilgore told the Ledger-Enquirer.
The preliminary investigation shows that the pickup truck was trying to turn left from Marvyn Parkway onto Crawford Road. The motorcycle was traveling north on Marvyn Parkway when the vehicles collided, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call the department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
