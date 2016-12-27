Local

December 27, 2016 10:40 AM

Columbus police searching for missing 46-year-old man

By Kara Edgerson

Columbus police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 46-year-old man.

Antonio Lewis was last seen in the 6000 block of Walters Loop in his tan 2014 GMC Yukon, according to a news release from the police department on Tuesday. The SUV has a Georgia tag that reads DZQ995, disabled veterans license plate and Legacy sticker on the back of vehicle.

Lewis was wearing a light blue correctional officer shirt, light blue and gray pants with a black stripe and black boots.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call 911, 706-653-3400 or Detective D. Marrero at 706-225-4480.

