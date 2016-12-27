4 die in Lee County from motor vehicle accidents during Christmas holiday

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered Pause

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:35 Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition