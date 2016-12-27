Columbus police find 46-year-old missing man

Columbus police said they have located a 46-year-old missing man.
“Mr. Antonio Lewis has been located,” Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. “He is well.”
No other details were released.
Police announced Tuesday morning that they were looking for Lewis, who was last seen in the 6000 block of Walters Loop in his tan 2014 GMC Yukon. The SUV had a Georgia tag that read DZQ995, a disabled veterans license plate and a Legacy sticker on the back of the vehicle.
Lewis was wearing a light blue correctional officer shirt at the time, but no other details were available.
Kara Edgerson: 706-571-8643, @karaedgerson
Comments