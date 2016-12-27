Family of girl killed in ATV wreck says she had a ‘big, big personality’

Marquis Huguley will miss the enthusiastic welcome-home he used to get after work.
When his 7-year-old daughter, Stobhan, heard his key turn in the door, she came running. Anything her father happened to be carrying had to be set aside, so his arms would open wide and ready to catch her as she leapt into his embrace.
He will never feel that warm hug again.
Stobhan, whose family called her “Kupkake,” died on Christmas Day after an accident on an all-terrain vehicle commonly called a four-wheeler.
The crash happened around noon, right in front of the family’s home on Lee Road 2006 in the Ladonia area. Stobhan was on the vehicle with a 32-year-old man, a family friend.
He had popped the clutch, and the ATV’s front wheels had lifted as the rear tires got traction, the father said. As the man shifted his weight to lower the ATV’s front wheels, the little girl accidentally grabbed the accelerator grip, and the ATV sped out of control, cross the street and slamming into a utility pole.
Stobhan was wearing a helmet, but died from a broken neck, her family said.
She was the youngest of three daughters, her older siblings, SherKayla, 15, and MarKeiyah, 11, and she was a character, precocious and funny.
“She was a little girl with a big, big personality,” said Gwendolyn Shorter, an aunt.
“Whatever she felt like she needed to tell you, she’d tell you,” said her father. “She wasn’t going to hold it back.”
Mother Siovhan Huguley, 34, said the first-grader at South Smiths Station Elementary loved to play games, ride four-wheelers, shoot BB guns, dance and run.
“She loved to put on heels and wigs,” the mother said. Stobhan would dress up and say she was “going to the club,” though the club was a front room of her home where the Huguleys had a strobe light. Stobhan would turn the strobe on, turn up the radio and dance.
Her father, 32, said the little girl seemed always happy, and if on occasion she was driven to anger, the feeling soon passed.
“Her personality, her smile,” he said, when asked what he would remember. “I don’t care how mad you were, she would brighten up a room. She would do something, anything, a prankster.”
The parents remembered that once Stobhan got a drill and drilled a tiny hole in one side of her grandmother’s Coca-Cola can, confusing the woman when her drink started spilling for no obvious reason.
“My mama went to go drink it, and it was everywhere,” Stobhan’s mother recalled.
Like the ritual of greeting her father after work, the girl had a routine for ending each day, her mother said: “Every night she used to tell me, ‘Siovhan, can you take me to sleep?’ So I had to take her to sleep.”
The girl’s body has been returned to the family after an autopsy, but no funeral yet had been set Tuesday. Donations are helping pay for those arrangements through a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/rest-in-heaven-kupkake.
“We didn’t have life insurance,” her mother said.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
